Jordan Staal News: Playing Saturday
Staal (undisclosed) will play against Utah on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Staal sat out Thursday's 7-2 win over Chicago. He has collected 19 goals, 34 points, 103 shots on net and 166 hits in 74 appearances this season.
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