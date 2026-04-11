Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Staal (undisclosed) will play against Utah on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Staal sat out Thursday's 7-2 win over Chicago. He has collected 19 goals, 34 points, 103 shots on net and 166 hits in 74 appearances this season.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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