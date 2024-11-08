Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Staal

Jordan Staal News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Staal logged an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

The helper was Staal's first point since he scored a goal Opening Night versus the Lightning. The 36-year-old center remains an unsung hero of the Hurricanes' system -- he's a consistent defensive center, though that usually comes at the expense of scoring chances. He has two points, 11 shots on net, 18 hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 appearances in his usual third-line role.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
