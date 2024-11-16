Jordan Staal News: Provides pair of helpers

Staal notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Staal has a goal and five helpers over his last five games. The 36-year-old center helped out on goals by linemates Jordan Martinook and William Carrier in Saturday's win. Staal has seven points, 16 shots on net, 19 hits, six PIM and a plus-8 rating through 16 contests in his usual third-line role as a shutdown center. While his offense is humming, Staal could be of interest in deeper fantasy formats.