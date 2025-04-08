Jordan Staal News: Ready to rock

Staal (lower body) will be in the lineup versus the Sabres on Tuesday, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Following a four-game absence, Staal will return to a middle-six spot versus Buffalo. He has supplied 12 goals, 33 points, 99 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 127 hits in 71 appearances this season. Carolina will also have Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed) back in the fold, but Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed) could be out for at least one week.