Jordan Staal News: Returns with assist

Staal logged an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

Staal missed Sunday's game versus the Senators due to an undisclosed injury. The Hurricanes may be cautious with injuries after wrapping up the Metropolitan Division's top seed Tuesday, so Staal could see some rest before the playoffs. He's at 34 points, 103 shots on net, 166 hits, 46 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 74 outings this season, and he's one goal away from scoring 20 for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.