Jordan Staal News: Strikes on power play

Staal scored a power-play goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Staal's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The center has just four points over 10 contests in March, adding 15 shots on net and 28 hits in that span. Overall, he's reached the 30-point mark for the sixth year in a row with 17 goals, 13 helpers, 92 shots on net, 143 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 66 appearances.