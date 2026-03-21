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Jordan Staal News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Staal scored a power-play goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Staal's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The center has just four points over 10 contests in March, adding 15 shots on net and 28 hits in that span. Overall, he's reached the 30-point mark for the sixth year in a row with 17 goals, 13 helpers, 92 shots on net, 143 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 66 appearances.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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