Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: Suiting up against Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Staal (lower body) is available for Sunday's game against the Ducks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal participated in Sunday's pregame warmups and has officially been cleared to return after initially being deemed a game-time decision. Over his last five appearances, he's logged two assists, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 14:52 of ice time.

