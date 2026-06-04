Jordan Staal News: Tips in power-play goal
Staal scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out seven hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Staal has scored in two straight games and in three of his last four contests. This was his second power-play tally of the postseason as he continues to use his faceoff skills to help the Hurricanes get early possession when playing with the man advantage. He's at four goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 74 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 15 playoff appearances.
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