Jordan Staal News: Won't play Thursday
Staal will be rested for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Staal recently battled an undisclosed injury, and the team once again listed his absence as undisclosed, but this is clearly rest and maintenance since the Hurricanes have secured home ice through two rounds of the playoffs. He'll be questionable to play the rest of the games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Staal See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 238 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot59 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year101 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Staal See More