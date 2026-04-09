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Jordan Staal News: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Staal will be rested for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.

Staal recently battled an undisclosed injury, and the team once again listed his absence as undisclosed, but this is clearly rest and maintenance since the Hurricanes have secured home ice through two rounds of the playoffs. He'll be questionable to play the rest of the games this season.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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