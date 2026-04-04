Jorian Donovan News: Back in NHL

Donovan was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

Donovan made his NHL debut against Detroit on March 24 and was held off the scoresheet in two games before being sent back to Belleville last Sunday. Donovan had four goals and 17 assists in 59 minor-league games prior to his recall. The Senators are hurting on the blue line, as six defensemen have injuries. There's a good chance that Donovan will be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota.