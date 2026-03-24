Jorian Donovan News: Elevated from AHL

Donovan was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

The Senators are dealing with numerous injuries to their blue line, so Donovan is poised to make his NHL debut in Detroit on Tuesday. The left-shot defenseman was taken in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old Donovan has registered four goals, 17 helpers and a minus-12 rating over 58 appearances this season.