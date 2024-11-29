Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joseph LaBate headshot

Joseph LaBate News: Signs two-way contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 11:08am

LaBate signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday. He was also put on waivers for the purposes of sending him to AHL Cleveland.

LaBate has a goal, four points and six PIM in five appearances with AHL Cleveland this season. The 31-year-old is unlikely to play for Columbus in 2024-25. He has no points and 21 PIM in 13 career regular-season NHL outings.

Joseph LaBate
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now