Joseph LaBate News: Signs two-way contract

LaBate signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday. He was also put on waivers for the purposes of sending him to AHL Cleveland.

LaBate has a goal, four points and six PIM in five appearances with AHL Cleveland this season. The 31-year-old is unlikely to play for Columbus in 2024-25. He has no points and 21 PIM in 13 career regular-season NHL outings.