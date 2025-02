LaBate was called up by Columbus on Thursday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

LaBate has six goals, 13 points and 49 PIM in 33 appearances with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. The 31-year-old might serve in a bottom-six capacity against Chicago on Saturday, depending on the availability of Boone Jenner (shoulder), Kirill Marchenko (jaw) and Kevin Labanc (upper body).