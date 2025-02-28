Joseph Woll Injury: Dealing with illness
Woll is feeling under the weather ahead of Friday's road game against the Rangers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Anthony Stolarz will likely get a second consecutive start Friday after he was in the starter's crease during morning skate, and the Maple Leafs revealed after morning skate that Woll is dealing with an illness. It's unclear whether Woll will be able to dress as the backup in Friday's matchup.
