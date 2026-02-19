Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll Injury: Unable to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Woll (flu) missed practice Thursday.

Woll won his last two starts prior to the Olympic break, raising his record to 13-7-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 25 appearances this season. He is expected to be ready to go Wednesday when the Maple Leafs return to action in Tampa Bay.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll
