Joseph Woll Injury: Unable to practice Thursday
Woll (flu) missed practice Thursday.
Woll won his last two starts prior to the Olympic break, raising his record to 13-7-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 25 appearances this season. He is expected to be ready to go Wednesday when the Maple Leafs return to action in Tampa Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3119 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades25 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2327 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers28 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More