Joseph Woll News: Activated from injured reserve

Woll (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs sent Dennis Hildeby to AHL Toronto. Woll is expected to share the net with Anthony Stolarz the rest of the way. Stolarz is off to a hot start, going 3-2-0 with a 1.83 GAA and a .938 save percentage thus far. Woll could make his first start of the season Thursday at home versus St. Louis, or possibly Saturday in Boston.