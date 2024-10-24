Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 24, 2024 at 7:14am

Woll (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs sent Dennis Hildeby to AHL Toronto. Woll is expected to share the net with Anthony Stolarz the rest of the way. Stolarz is off to a hot start, going 3-2-0 with a 1.83 GAA and a .938 save percentage thus far. Woll could make his first start of the season Thursday at home versus St. Louis, or possibly Saturday in Boston.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News