Joseph Woll News: Allows five goals in defeat

Woll made 28 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

He allowed five goals for the first time this season. Woll will see the bulk of the starts while Anthony Stolarz (knee) is sidelined, but he has been sharing time with the duo of Dennis Hildeby and Matt Murray recently due to the team's busy schedule. The 26-year-old Woll has a 9-5-0 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 14 appearances this season.