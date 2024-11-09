Joseph Woll News: Back in goal Saturday

Woll will guard the home net Saturday versus Montreal, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

It'll be the first start since Nov. 2 for Woll, with the Leafs playing the second game of a back-to-back -- Anthony Stolarz had started the previous three contests, including Friday's 3-1 win over Detroit. The 26-year-old Woll is 1-2-0 with an .892 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA to open the year.