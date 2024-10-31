Joseph Woll News: Bounces back Thursday

Woll made 24 saves in a 4-1 win over Seattle on Thursday.

It was a strong outing for Woll -- he came within 3:28 of a shutout, but Eeli Tolvanen put it past his blocker while on a 6-on-5 advantage with Joey Daccord on the bench. It was a nice bounce back from his 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Oct. 24 and could warrant a start in the Leafs' next game, a revenge match against St. Louis on Saturday. If not, Woll will be in net on Sunday, as Toronto plays Minnesota in a back-to-back.