Joseph Woll News: Chased early Wednesday

Woll allowed three goals on seven shots before he was replaced by Anthony Stolarz in the first period of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Woll won despite allowing five goals on 34 shots versus the Penguins on Sunday, but he wasn't allowed to play through his struggles a second time. The 26-year-old was stuck with the loss in the end after being responsible for Jack Eichel's power-play goal that led to his early exit. Woll is down to 21-12-0 with a 2.78 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 33 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs' next matchup is another tough one as they visit the Avalanche on Saturday.