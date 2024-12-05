Fantasy Hockey
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Collects sixth straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 7:30am

Woll stopped 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The Leafs' offense was quiet through the first two periods, but Woll kept the deficit to one goal before Auston Matthews finally solved Juuse Saros just 31 seconds into the final frame, sparking the comeback. Woll has won six straight starts, posting a stellar 1.82 GAA and .935 save percentage over that stretch, but with Anthony Stolarz also playing well (2.01 GAA and .932 save percentage since the beginning of November), Toronto will stick with a timeshare in the crease.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
