Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Defending crease Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Woll will guard the road goal against Utah on Monday, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Woll has won four of his last six outings but has surrendered eight goals on 41 shots in his past two starts (1-1-0). He has a 21-12-0 record with one shutout, a 2.78 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. Utah is tied for 19th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now