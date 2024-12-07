Joseph Woll News: Defending crease Saturday

Woll will guard the road goal versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Woll will get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Anthony Stolarz played in Friday's 3-1 loss to Washington. The 26-year-old Woll has stopped 159 of 170 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has a 7-2-0 record with one shutout, a 2.11 GAA and a .922 save percentage through nine appearances this campaign. Pittsburgh lost 4-2 to the Rangers on Friday and sit 24th in the league with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25.