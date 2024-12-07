Fantasy Hockey
Joseph Woll News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Woll will guard the road goal versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Woll will get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Anthony Stolarz played in Friday's 3-1 loss to Washington. The 26-year-old Woll has stopped 159 of 170 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has a 7-2-0 record with one shutout, a 2.11 GAA and a .922 save percentage through nine appearances this campaign. Pittsburgh lost 4-2 to the Rangers on Friday and sit 24th in the league with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25.

