Joseph Woll News: Drawing home start

Woll will occupy the home crease Tuesday against the Islanders, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Woll has picked up just one victory across his last six outings, going 1-4-1 with a 3.77 GAA and an .890 save percentage since the NHL resumed play following the Olympic break. The Islanders have netted 11 goals over their last four games, a stretch in which they are 3-1-0. Woll didn't fare well against the Isles in a start against them earlier this year, conceding four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss, though that game was on Long Island.