Joseph Woll News: Earns win following shootout

Woll stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Woll was beaten three times over a 3:56 stretch in the second period, but he stopped two shots in the shootout, and that was enough to secure the win. Utah has been alternating goalies in recent weeks, and Woll has started in five of the team's last 10 games. He's gone 3-2-0 with a 3.49 GAA and an .880 save percentage over that stretch.