Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Earns win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Woll stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Woll was solid between the posts and got back to winning ways after dropping his previous start against the Panthers on April 8. Woll has made 10 appearances since the beginning of March, and while he's won six of those starts, his overall numbers aren't eye-popping by any means. He's gone 6-3-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage. It's unclear if he'll see action in Toronto's final two games of the regular season.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
