Joseph Woll News: Expected to start Saturday

Woll is set to start on the road against Edmonton on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has suffered back-to-back losses, but that's due to a lack of goal support rather than struggles on his end -- he stopped 43 of 47 shots (.915 save percentage) across those two starts. The 26-year-old is 17-10-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 27 outings this campaign. Edmonton ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.29.