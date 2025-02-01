Fantasy Hockey
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Woll is set to start on the road against Edmonton on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has suffered back-to-back losses, but that's due to a lack of goal support rather than struggles on his end -- he stopped 43 of 47 shots (.915 save percentage) across those two starts. The 26-year-old is 17-10-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 27 outings this campaign. Edmonton ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.29.

