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Joseph Woll News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Woll is slated to defend the road net against Buffalo on Saturday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll is poised to make his third straight start after he made 36 saves in Thursday's 6-4 win over Anaheim. He has a 14-11-4 record this season with two shutouts, a 3.13 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 30 appearances. Buffalo sits fifth in the 2025-26 campaign with 3.47 goals per game.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
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