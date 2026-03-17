Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Fails to get offensive support

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Woll made 31 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Woll surrendered two power-play goals in the first period, and the only offensive support he got came from the fourth line. That's a hard place to be. Woll continues to demonstrate that he's an above-average NHL starter, but the Leafs have skidded into the ditch this season. He's 1-5-1 in seven starts since the Olympic break with an .893 save percentage in that span.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago