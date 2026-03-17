Joseph Woll News: Fails to get offensive support

Woll made 31 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Woll surrendered two power-play goals in the first period, and the only offensive support he got came from the fourth line. That's a hard place to be. Woll continues to demonstrate that he's an above-average NHL starter, but the Leafs have skidded into the ditch this season. He's 1-5-1 in seven starts since the Olympic break with an .893 save percentage in that span.