Joseph Woll News: Fails to get offensive support
Woll made 31 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
Woll surrendered two power-play goals in the first period, and the only offensive support he got came from the fourth line. That's a hard place to be. Woll continues to demonstrate that he's an above-average NHL starter, but the Leafs have skidded into the ditch this season. He's 1-5-1 in seven starts since the Olympic break with an .893 save percentage in that span.
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