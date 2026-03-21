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Joseph Woll News: Falls to Canes in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 7:50am

Woll stopped 32 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina.

Toronto was outshot by the visitors 36-26 in the contest. However, Woll only really wobbled in the second period, as he got beaten three times on 17 shots -- once on a power play, once shorthanded, and once on a penalty shot by Eric Robinson. There wasn't much the 27-year-old Woll could do on Alexander Nikishin's laser off the post in OT. Woll has just one win in eight outings since the Olympic break, going 1-5-2 with a 3.70 GAA and .893 save percentage.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
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