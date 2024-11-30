Joseph Woll News: Fifth straight win
Woll made 38 saves in a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday.
This is Woll's fifth straight win and sixth on the season in eight starts. He has a 2.13 GAA and .923 save percentage on the season. Woll is a goalie with ice water in his veins, and both he and Anthony Stolarz have become a possible William Jennings Trophy duo. He needs to be in your blue paint whenever he's in the Leafs'.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now