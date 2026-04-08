Joseph Woll News: Fills in after Stolarz's injury

Woll stopped 14 of 17 shots in relief of Anthony Stolarz (lower body) in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Capitals. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Woll played nearly the whole game after Stolarz went down hurt just 2:34 into the first period. The 27-year-old Woll ended up with the loss, his third in a row, and he's now allowed 15 goals on 95 shots in that span. He's at a 15-15-7 record with a 3.31 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 38 appearances this season. Artur Akhtyamov will get the nod Thursday versus the Islanders, but it's possible Woll sees the bulk of the workload for the Maple Leafs' last three games.