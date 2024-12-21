Joseph Woll News: First five-goal game this season

Woll made 28 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

He allowed five goals for the first time this season. Woll is expected to carry the bulk of the Leafs' starts while Anthony Stolarz (knee) is sidelined, but he has been alternating starts with the duo of Dennis Hildeby and Matt Murray since his mate went down The Leafs may continue their platoon splitting in net, but that doesn't negatively impact Woll's fantasy value. He's an emerging fantasy star when he's in the blue paint.