Joseph Woll News: Fourth straight win

Woll made 27 saves Saturday in a 6-4 win over Boston.

Woll was good when he had to be early, but he was swimming a bit in the third in a game that felt like a playoff contest. The top line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies gave him a lot of work with given their 13-point explosion (five goals, eight assists). Woll, who has four straight wins, will clean up his game and be ready for his next time in the blue paint.