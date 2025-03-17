Joseph Woll News: Guarding goal Monday

Woll will be between the pipes in Monday's home game versus Calgary, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll has banked wins in three of his last four outings (3-1-0) despite permitting 13 goals on 101 shots. He has a 22-12-0 record with one shutout, a 2.78 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Calgary ranks 32nd in the league with 2.55 goals per game in 2024-25.