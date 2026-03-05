Joseph Woll News: Guarding goal versus Rangers
Woll will protect the road goal versus the Rangers on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Woll is set to get a favorable matchup, though this is the second half of a back-to-back for the Maple Leafs. The Rangers are sitting Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick for roster-management reasons in this contest. Woll has lost his last two outings, allowing eight goals on 63 shots in those contests, so he's far from a lock for a good performance even against a depleted roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 267 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More