Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Guarding goal versus Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Woll will protect the road goal versus the Rangers on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll is set to get a favorable matchup, though this is the second half of a back-to-back for the Maple Leafs. The Rangers are sitting Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick for roster-management reasons in this contest. Woll has lost his last two outings, allowing eight goals on 63 shots in those contests, so he's far from a lock for a good performance even against a depleted roster.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago