Joseph Woll News: Helps team to first win since break

Woll made 36 saves in a 6-4 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

It was Woll's first win since the Olympic break (1-4-0) and Toronto's, too -- they are 1-5-2 in that span. Things won't get easy any time soon. Captain Auston Matthews was knocked out of the game on a dirty hit by Radko Gudas, and his two-way skill will be sorely missed by his netminders.