Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Helps team to first win since break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Woll made 36 saves in a 6-4 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

It was Woll's first win since the Olympic break (1-4-0) and Toronto's, too -- they are 1-5-2 in that span. Things won't get easy any time soon. Captain Auston Matthews was knocked out of the game on a dirty hit by Radko Gudas, and his two-way skill will be sorely missed by his netminders.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago