Joseph Woll News: Holds on for win

Woll stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Woll blew a two-goal lead in this contest, but he made Steven Lorentz's tally at 11:35 of the third period stick as the game-winner for Toronto. Woll went 5-2-1 in March despite allowed three or more goals in five of his eight appearances. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 25-13-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 39 appearances this season. He's been splitting the workload fairly evenly with Anthony Stolarz, though it's a risky matchup for either goalie when the Maple Leafs host the Panthers on Wednesday.