Joseph Woll News: In goal Saturday
Woll will protect the home net versus Boston on Saturday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Woll enters the game on a three-game winning streak, allowing only four goals on 89 shots (.955 save percentage). He is 12-6-0 with one shutout, a 2.40 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Bruins have had trouble finding the back of the net this season, averaging only 2.58 goals per game, 29th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now