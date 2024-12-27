Fantasy Hockey
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: In goal versus Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Woll will protect the road goal versus the Red Wings on Friday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll has lost three of his last four outings, surrendering 15 goals in that span. The 26-year-old will catch the Red Wings in their first game with Todd McLellan as head coach after he replaced Derek Lalonde. Woll has a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 15 games this season, but this is a fairly decent matchup considering he's well rested.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
