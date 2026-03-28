Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Left alone on island by teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 11:03am

Woll made 33 saves in a 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs were outshot 38-13 in the contest, and the score could have been much worse if not for a solid display by Woll. His .904 save percentage is well above the NHL average of .897, but deploying him in fantasy right now is a dangerous choice with the team disintegrating in front of him.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
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