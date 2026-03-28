Joseph Woll News: Let alone on island by teammates
Woll made 33 saves in a 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
Poor Woll. The Leafs were invisible in front of him, and the score could have been double if not for the talent of the netminder. Leafs' head coach Craig Berube was blunt with reporters after the game: "We had one player that showed up tonight and that was our goalie." Woll is solid -- his .904 save percentage is well above the NHL average of .897. But deploying him in fantasy right now is a dangerous choice with the team disintegrating in front of him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 253 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch13 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout20 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More