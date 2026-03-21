Joseph Woll News: Loss in surprise start Saturday

Woll made 38 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Woll was a surprise starter Saturday after Anthony Stolarz took a puck to the neck/collarbone on a William Nylander shot in warmup. Woll was solid Saturday, but as we've said before, he's trying to prop up a team that is struggling mightily this season. He can't do it alone. Since the Olympic break, Woll is 1-6-2 in nine starts, and he's allowed four or more goals in five of those nine.