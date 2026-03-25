Joseph Woll News: Making start Wednesday
Woll will protect the home goal versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Woll was busy in his last start, stopping 39 of 44 shots in a loss to the Senators. The 27-year-old Woll has lost five of his last six outings, going 1-3-2 with 20 goals allowed on 219 shots in that span. The Rangers have scored just 10 goals over their last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout17 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers20 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 421 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More