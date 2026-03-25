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Joseph Woll News: Making start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Woll will protect the home goal versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Woll was busy in his last start, stopping 39 of 44 shots in a loss to the Senators. The 27-year-old Woll has lost five of his last six outings, going 1-3-2 with 20 goals allowed on 219 shots in that span. The Rangers have scored just 10 goals over their last five games.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
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