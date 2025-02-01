Joseph Woll News: Monster game in victory

Woll made 45 saves in a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Woll was on point throughout the game. He made several 10-bell saves, including a big glove grab on Corey Perry in the last second of the game that preserved the win. Woll is 18-10-0 in 27 starts and 28 appearances. Anthony Stolarz (knee) will return soon to help spell him off because Woll is young and has never carried a heavy workload in any league. Still, Woll is a mandatory start. It's hard to go wrong with him in the blue paint.