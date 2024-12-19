Joseph Woll News: Nabs ninth win
Woll turned aside 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.
Dallas out-shot Toronto 39-18 on the night, but Woll stole the victory with some big stops. The 26-year-old netminder hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing since Oct. 24, and on the season he's gone 9-4-0 in 13 appearances with a 2.30 GAA and .918 save percentage. With Anthony Stolarz out until at least late January after knee surgery, the Leafs will lean heavily on Woll between the pipes.
