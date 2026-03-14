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Joseph Woll News: Needs teammates to step up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Woll made 30 saves in 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.

Woll was a difference maker Saturday after his teammates mustered just 18 shots on opposing netminder, Alex Lyon. The Leafs are in a spiral, and their ability to score is now hurt by Auston Matthews' (knee) season-ending injury. Woll seems to have the upper hand on Anthony Stolarz right now, but he's allowed 21 goals and put up a 1-4-1 record since the break.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
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