Joseph Woll News: Preserves win with big save late

Woll made 30 saves Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

It was a tight contest -- the Leafs scored into an empty net late in the game to seal the win. Woll looked like he'd hurt himself during a fast up-down butterfly sequence in the second period. Thankfully, it was more about his frustration with the traffic in his crease than an injury. Woll then stopped Brock Nelson on a late-game shorthanded breakaway to keep his team ahead. Toronto plays Thursday on the Island and back home Saturday against Boston. There's no word yet on which game Woll will get.