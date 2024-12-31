Joseph Woll News: Preserves win with big save late
Woll made 30 saves Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.
It was a tight contest -- the Leafs scored into an empty net late in the game to seal the win. Woll looked like he'd hurt himself during a fast up-down butterfly sequence in the second period. Thankfully, it was more about his frustration with the traffic in his crease than an injury. Woll then stopped Brock Nelson on a late-game shorthanded breakaway to keep his team ahead. Toronto plays Thursday on the Island and back home Saturday against Boston. There's no word yet on which game Woll will get.
