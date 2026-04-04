Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Protecting road paint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 2:18pm

Woll will start in Saturday's road clash against the Kings, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has been dealt a tough hand as of late. He has made 30-plus saves in each of his last eight appearances, but he has only two wins in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 15-14-6 record, a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 36 outings this season. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Kings, who rank 29th in the NHL with 2.62 goals per game this season. Woll profiles as a solid fantasy option in most league formats for Saturday's clash.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
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