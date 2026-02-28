Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Pulled in second period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Woll allowed five goals on 28 shots Saturday before being replaced by Anthony with 3:54 remaining in the second period. Toronto lost 5-2 to Ottawa.

The Leafs have lost three straight games, and they can't seem to get themselves out of their own zone. Or sustain pressure in the offensive zone. That puts pressure on Woll and Anthony Stolarz, who relieved the starter Saturday. Woll has allowed eight goals in his last two starts. The Leafs are struggling to find some consistency. Keep him benched if you can. The risk is real.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
